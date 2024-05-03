Cassper Nyovest revealed that his girlfriend dumped him because he couldn't afford to give her R4000 for hair and she started dating someone who drove a Mercedes-Benz C63

Fans had mixed reactions, with some questioning the truth of his story and others suggesting it was for attention

Fans also speculated about the identity of the girlfriend, with some pointing to actress Amanda du-Pont

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he was once dumped by the woman he was dating because he was still broke. The star shared that the lady left him for a guy who was driving his dream car, a Mercedes-Benz C63.

Cassper Nyovest on being dumped because he was broke

Some people may say Cassper Nyovest can get any girl he likes, but it hasn't always been like that for the Tito Mboweni hitmaker. The star recently shared how his heart was broken by someone he loves because he could not afford luxurious things.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, Cassper Nyovest told L-Tido that he has always wanted to buy a Mercedes-Benz C63 because he was once dumped and his girlfriend started dating a guy with that particular car. The post read:

"Cassper Nyovest says his girlfriend broke up with him because she wanted R4000 for hair, but he didn't have the money. So, she dumped him and started dating someone who drives a Mercedes-Benz C63."

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Cassper Nyovest's story

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's story. Some accused him of lying, while others shared hilarious responses.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Ay, this story . I don't know. So now what must happen, that motivated him to be rich and buy a Bentley "

@BeardedPriest1 commented:

"This interview proves Cassper Nyovest was so much influenced by AKA and everything he did was just peer pressure."

@UrbanStreetZA added:

"I think he is now an attention addict."

@BlxckSwiss_ said:

"He’s talking about Amanda Du Pont"

Cassper Nyovest says Thobeka Majozi left him because he cheated

Briefly News previously reported that it seems like there is more to Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's story. The rapper recently opened up about what happened in their relationship before he got married to his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki.

Could it be that there is more than what Cassper Nyovest is telling us that happened between him and baby mama? Well, only time can tell. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has made headlines on social media again after he got roasted for the unimpressive outfit that he wore at the Metro FM awards.

