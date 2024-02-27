South African actress Linda Mtoba opened up about overcoming heartbreak and loss following her divorce from Steven Meyer after six years of marriage

She shared her struggles, expressing the battle of healing and feeling, but also the perseverance to soldier on

Social media users showed support, sending messages of love and encouragement, acknowledging the pain and offering words of comfort and affirmation

South African actress Linda Mtoba has opened up about how she dealt with heartbreak and loss following her split from Steven Meyer after six years of marriage.

Linda Mtoba gets candid about her divorce

Linda Mtoba is finally opening up about how she overcame the pain of losing her marriage. The star allegedly parted ways with her husband of six years Steven Meyer due to infidelity.

Taking to her social media page, Linda spoke about how some days were better than others. She also noted that there were some days when she felt like giving up, but still soldiered on. She wrote:

"Dealing with heartbreak and loss all at once is a battle of healing and feeling. Some days you wake up the sun is shining and the birds are chirping. And then some days, most days you battle to see the sun.

"Having to beg your heart to hold on. Yazi uyincenge inhliziyo uzwe kahle that izonibulala nobabili."

Mzansi shows love to Linda Mtoba

Social media users flooded the star's timeline with heartwarming messages of love and support. Many applauded her for keeping on, even when she was going through a lot.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Love and light to you angel ❤️❤️"

@tembisanxumalo added:

"Someone once said that being a woman is like being a duck. Calm but below the water, you are kicking like crazy. Sending you love and affirmation, my sis. It will all make sense one day. Right now; please be kind to yourself…and it’s okay not to be okay♥️."

@somuhleomuhle wrote:

"Ey sthandwa sam, allow yourself to go through the motions. Unfortunately pain demands to be felt. However, one day, on a random Tuesday, you’ll wake up and suddenly it will just hurt less. You’ll realise that you’ve found your seashore of safety. Love and light♥️"

@InnoNgomane commented:

"I relate, lost my grandmother in December, and then my favorite person decided to go back to his baby mama. Every day I pray to God for healing."

@Nqobile_Phili added:

"Allow yourself to go through all the emotions and cry to God..he listens and he restores❤️"

