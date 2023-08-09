A South African man took to social media to share how his marriage only lasted for nine short days

The man shared a video of a snippet from his wedding day where his now ex-wife can be heard praising God

Although he didn't divulge details about what transpired between the two of them, netizens supported the wife leaving

Marriage is a big step in any relationship. The union between two souls committing to each other is a beautiful thing that comes with a lot of changes - some of which a far from rosy.

Man reveals why his marriage didn't last in TikTok video

A Mzansi man, Cedric Zulu, had social media in a frenzy after sharing a TikTok post about how his marriage only lasted nine days.

Cedric shared a video from his wedding ceremony, which shows him standing with his now ex-wife before the wedding guests.

The wife is seen and heard singing a worship song before praising the Lord, thanking him for making the special day a success despite what negativity loomed around them as a couple.

Without revealing much details, Cedric captioned the post:

"Marriage lasted only nine days."

In a separate video, Cedric explains that he only shared the video to show that men of God also go through difficult things and not to trend online.

South African netizens react to the video in defence of the wife

Judging by the comments, many netizens supported the wife's decision to leave a marriage that no longer served her.

@lhilhi manzi replied:

"No one’s talking about how amazing her voice sounds."

@PhutiIrene24 said:

"9 days is better than wasting nine years of your life knowing very well that things are not working out."

@thunderreign40 wrote:

"l wish my mom were wise enough. She stayed in a toxic marriage and never realised how she damaged us, and still today, she never acknowledges her wrongs."

@Lurh Lindani Ngobese said:

"Cishe ngath rest in peace ayy kodwa nan ngokungaschazi istory sonke."

@MisP wrote:

"Even if it lasted two days, she is still a worshipper at heart."

@Xolz said:

"Nami, I wish I stayed nine days in that toxic marriage, 13 years of hell; it cost me my mental health."

@Ndlunkulu_Zoe commented:

"She chose her happiness and sanity over everything wenze kahle Sis."

Wife files for divorce after discovering husband was married and has 3 kids

In another story, Briefly News reported that what was supposed to be a fairy tale ended after one woman found out her husband's deep dark secret.

Twitter user @ruvimbo_1 posted screenshots from the wife's private Instagram account with the handle @ladyjasminec, who had posted one of her wedding photos pictured her soon-to-be ex-husband and status screenshots of why she was leaving her marriage of 9 months.

