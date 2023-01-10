A talented woman went viral as she sang her heart out in church to deliver an emotional religious song

Online users were completely taken by her delivery of a church hymn as the video got thousands of views

People commented on the video impressed at seeing how praise and worship work in people's local language

A video of an elderly woman in church on Twitter caused a buzz. People were in awe of the video as the lady's faith was obvious while praising God in church.

An old woman was singing at church and people could not get enough of her. Image: Twitter/@nampree

Source: UGC

Online users commented to share their two cents about it. People noted that the woman reminded them of their family churches

Old lady goes viral over praise and worship

A post on Twitter by @nampree went viral as it showed a woman doing the most in church. The video shows her singing a church hymn with a lot of passion.

Mzansi has many Christians and the video was moving for people. Comments were filled with online users complimenting the woman's passionate performance.

@Bontle_xO commented:

"Just got goosebumps watching this."

@HMogashoa commented:

"Wow ..this is deep heartfelt singing and speaks to one’s deep & real life #experiences. She fully has deep & direct knowledge of what her #faith journey in the Lord means and how her faith in the Lord has sustained her. Only by singing, she has profoundly ministered to many."

@Nampree commented:

"It's so beautiful. Worshipping in our own languages is always so fulfilling for me."

@kennyleluma commented:

"I told my late parents that I would go back to church if the service would include singing ONLY, no preaching....and that church would be only be eWesile."

@siyatrey commented:

"Heartfelt worship."

@_Sambesiwe commented:

"Now I miss this place. Kwakumnandi apha."

@Mma_B commented:

"Wow. What a voice."

@yayahCreative commented:

"She brought a lot of people to Jesus. Wow! Give her VIP access!"

@yourfavbekki commented:

"I don’t think I could ever leave iMethodist Church."

@ovo_tshepi commented:

"Yoh, I love my church, so so much."

@nokhwe14 commented:

"Ewisile madoda. Good stable Xhosa church this."

@SCE42653766 commented:

"One way, one heart."

