A video of a gorgeous woman singing in the church had some thirsty men finding their faith again

Twitter user @bchinyakata shared the clip of the woman, and it got over 15k views on social media

Many men admitted in the comments that this video has them wanting to go to church again for all the wrong reasons

While milkshake brings the boys to the yard… apparently curves bring the men to church! One gorgeous and curvy church singer had Mzansi men rethinking their commitment to their faith.

Men wanted to know where the church with the curvy singer was. Image: Twitter / @bchinyakata

A lot of crazy things go on in churches in Africa, especially with pastors. However, knowing there may be some eye candy on offer had a few people reconsidering their Sunday plans.

Twitter user @bchinyakata shared a vibey clip from his Sunday church service, showing a beautiful woman singing and dishing all the saucy.

Guuurl, those heels, though!

“Sunday things.”

Thirsty men flock to the comments get the location of the church

While you go to church to praise God and find faith, some people have other plans. Thirsty men flooded the comment section, asking where this magical place was. Lol, some feel this energy is precisely why they stay home.

Take a look:

@YamawelaseN said:

“See another reason I don't attend these type of churches I don't got the body for them”

@EdwardthembaSa said:

“I’m ending the safari and going to church right now”

@Kulani_SA said:

“Location of the church... I have some cash for offerings”

@Sello_mithi said:

“I am now born-again where can I find this church.”

@kay_ramos_p said:

“Then we expect pastors to behave ”

@touch_breeze said:

“This exactly why I don't go to church. The women there finer than the ones in the streets and I don't wanna chow God's stock ”

