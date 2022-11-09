A mom's energetic dance moves lit up the TL and left Mzansi peeps impressed by her vibe and enthusiasm

The video was uploaded as a means to motivate peeps for the day ahead, which it did, based on how happy everyone was

South Africans adored the good spirits the clip gave off, and some wished they could have the same positivity as the mother

A mama's energetic dance moves lifted up Mzansi peep's mornings and left them feeling impressed by the positive and happy vibes.

A mom's enthusiastic dance moves left SA peeps impressed, with peeps loving her vibe. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 posted the video on Twitter as a means to motivate Mzansi for the day ahead. The moves done by the mom are varied and are high energy, even going underneath the gent's leg. Some peeps said she might have danced a lot in her past.

Dancing is a pastime that many South Africans enjoy. A drive through most cities in the country on the weekend will lead you to find at least one establishment with blaring music and people having a good time in it.

Just like this vibey mom, many South African parents have taken part in some dancing with their children, and the videos posted online are usually received tremendously well among viewers. Peeps also get surprised when the parent outdoes the child.

Peeps couldn't get enough of the groovy video. See the responses below:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

"The pressure is getting worser."

@busiwakho mentioned:

"Mama clearly had moves from an early age."

@KingBishop1st commented:

"Awu Dankie mamezala "

@AsekaNdaba posted:

"I wish I could be thus hyper Good morning."

@NeoKodak shared:

"Track ID?"

@lerato_mol said:

"Yes yes "

Source: Briefly News