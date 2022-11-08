A video of a youthful 50-year-old woman is garnering a lot of attention online, with the lady showing how people expect her to dress at 50, versus her actual look

In the part of the clip showing how people think she should dress, the woman wore a bland outfit consisting of cargo pants and a black top

Illustrating her actual look, the hun rocked a chic, flattering outfit that had her looking like a total supermodel

A gorgeous, young-looking 50-year-old woman commanded a lot of attention on social media with her stunning sense of style.

hollyhpan showed how amazing she looks for her age. Image: hollyhpan/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In her TikTok video, the stunner wanted to illustrate how she looks at 50 and compared her look to how many people expect someone in her age group to present themselves.

In the part of the clip where she showed how people expected her to look, the hun donned a face filter showing mock wrinkles and grey hairs and wore a dull outfit with cargo pants.

TikTok user hollyhpan then displayed her actual look and style with her entire aesthetic shocking many people who could not believe her age.

Her video was captioned:

“I don’t dress to look younger; I dress to compliment my body and how I feel. Big shout out to my friend @tingmystyle for always inspiring.”

Let's peek at the clip:

Many people refused to believe that hollyhpan is 50, with others just admiring how well she’s taken care of herself:

Jubilee Eats said:

“I hope I’ll look like this at 50.”

Lauren added:

“Honestly, you look 30, no joke! But it’s not even about looking young; you look fantastic anyway!”

Church of Adventure wrote:

“You don't even look like you're 50 at the beginning. Absolutely stunning.”

Young lady says she's too pretty to work and wake up at 6am every day

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a beautiful Canadian lady who commands a huge following on social media and said she couldn’t work because of her looks.

The good-looking beauty said she is too gorgeous to wake up at 6am daily to show up to work for her entire life.

Her sentiments ignited mixed reactions, with some peeps slamming her and calling her lazy, while others agreed with her.

Source: Briefly News