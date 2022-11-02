A TikTok video of a gorgeous, multitalented young lady graduating as a nurse has pulled on many heartstrings

The clip showed Tshidi Mokgotho celebrating her special day with her family members, with huge smiles all around

The video has raked in close to 5000 views and has motivated many nursing students who continue to grind hard with their studies, despite the various challenges they encounter

A hard-working nurse shared a video of her graduation on social media, inspiring many students still persevering and dreaming of academic success.

Newly qualified nurse, Tshidi Mokgotho, inspired many with her graduation video. Image: Tshidi Mokgotho/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the video, TikTok user, Tshidi Mokgotho, shared her special day with her family members and looked lovely and incredibly grateful for the achievement.

The smart lady, who is also amazingly stunning, has also taken part in beauty pageants. Tshidi is the epitome of brains, beauty, and grace.

It’s wonderful to see women reach their goals and receive much-deserved accolades for their hard work and unwavering determination under pressure.

Here is the inspiring graduation video, showing a smiling Tshidi enjoying the spoils of her special moment:

Many TikTok users wished the babe well, with others in awe of her accomplishment and motivated to complete their own academic journeys.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

maddie_the_nurse cannot wait to conclude her studies and enjoy her graduation as well:

“Congratulations. I honestly can’t wait for this.”

user6285551356132 added:

“This is beautiful, cuz.”

BIG BOSS is impressed with her achievement:

“I’m so proud of you, nurse.”

Realeboga Mmushi-Kutama noted:

“Tuks of niks.”

Source: Briefly News