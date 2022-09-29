A stunning nurse is setting fire to social media after posting a pic of herself looking incredibly ravishing

The hun with beautiful curves also offered tweeps some helpful advice about healing and making people happy

Dudes who found the voluptuous lady beautiful eagerly complimented her beauty and tried shooting their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The internet is going crazy for a beautiful nurse who has taken to Twitter to show off a lovely pic of herself looking super fine.

A curvaceous nurse is getting attention with her stunning curves. Image: @Lethabo2320/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In her post, Twitter user @Lethabo2320 wore a beautiful blue pencil skirt accentuating her curves and spoke about the importance of healing people and leaving them happier than you found them.

The gorgeous woman got a lot of attention from social media users who couldn’t help but notice her incredible poise and beauty.

@Lethabo2320’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Let no one come to you without leaving better and happier.”

Tweeps eagerly complimented the medical practitioner’s good looks and left her the sweetest responses in the comment section.

Let’s take a peek at the brilliant babe’s post and some cool responses from tweeps. Some gents also claimed to be sick as a ploy to get her attention – LOL:

@XMzolisi complimented her skills as a nurse:

“We require more health professionals and practitioners of your calibre across the length and the breadth of the country. Public servants and health practitioners across public services have an unpleasant toxic attitude and vibe.”

@Makhwa3 reacted:

“Hi, beautiful. We wished to be successful. We failed. He gave you intelligence. Thank Him. Others wished but failed along the way.”

@Kgaogel09965206 wishes that he encountered more nurses like her:

“I wish the same could be said by nurses at Motherwell clinic.”

Stunning mom-of-1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online, sets fire to social media

In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is super thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online. Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform. The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News