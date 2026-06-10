Landon La Grange's family could be getting the justice they've been looking for since the South African cyclist passed away

The South African cyclist died at the age of 61, after being hit by a minibus taxi in Cape Town on Monday, 6 April 2026

The latest update about the South African cyclist's death sparked different reactions from Mzansi on social media

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The minibus taxi driver allegedly involved in the crash that led to the death of South African cyclist Landon La Grange in Cape Town is scheduled to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for the first time on Friday, 12 June, 2026.

The hearing marks the start of judicial proceedings stemming from the fatal incident that occurred on Victoria Road in Camps Bay in April. The collision claimed the life of La Grange, aged 61, and deeply affected the local cycling community.

After the unfortunate incident, the Western Cape Police provided an update claiming the case is under investigation, and at this stage, authorities have not officially revealed the specific charges that may be brought against the driver.

Widespread interest in La Grange's Case

According to reports, the matter has drawn considerable public interest, with cyclists all around Cape Town expected to attend the court proceedings in solidarity with La Grange’s relatives and loved ones as they seek justice.

The Pedal Power Association (PPA) announced that it will be represented at the hearing through its "Stay Wider of the Rider" campaign and has encouraged supporters and members of the cycling community to be present at the court.

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In a statement, the organisation said the cycling fraternity was left heartbroken by La Grange’s death following the collision with a minibus taxi on Victoria Road in Camps Bay earlier this year.

"Pedal Power Association Stay Wider of the Rider, the cycling community was devastated when Landon La Grange tragically lost his life following a collision with a minibus taxi in April on Victoria Road, Camps Bay," the statement reads.

"The taxi driver will make his first court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court this Friday, the 12th of June. We will attend court in support of his family, friends and fellow cyclists.

"The charges against the taxi driver have not been released to the public as yet. Please feel free to join us on Friday, your support will be appreciated."

PPA seeking justice for La Grange

According to the Pedal Power Association (PPA), the driver's court appearance is a significant milestone in efforts to secure accountability for the tragedy.

Supporters are expected to assemble outside the courthouse as the case is heard by a magistrate for the first time since the incident happened.

It is expected that after the proceedings on Friday, more clarity will be placed concerning the charges levelled against the driver, and also the direction the judgment might lead to.

Here is what social media users are saying about the latest update on the minibus taxi driver involved in the fatal collision.

Ernie Taylor said:

"Hope justice is served properly 🙏."

Russell Davies shared:

"I'm glad he was eventually found."

Moss & Fairy Mini Gardens wrote:

"Peace be with his wife and family."

Wendy Ann Sorrell commented:

"He must never see the light of day!!!"

Mark Walklett added:

"I would like to see more proactive measures along the main road between Muizenburg and Simon's Town. More signage. Route frequently used by cyclists. Please give 1.5."

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News also reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News