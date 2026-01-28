Cyclists in Cape Town invited to a memorial ride honouring Idries Sheriff and other riders lost on South African roads

Event supported by City of Cape Town Traffic Services, SAPS, and emergency medical teams for safety

Ride includes a ghost bike tribute and a formal gathering at Maiden’s Cove with refreshments for participants

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider have invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Memorial Ride Planned for Idries Sheriff and Fallen Cyclists

Source: Facebook

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Ride details and safety measures

The memorial ride will take place in Cape Town on Sunday, 1 February. Cyclists are asked to gather from 07:00 at the Mouille Point parking area near the Putt-Putt course on Beach Road. A safety briefing will be held at 07:35, with the ride starting promptly at 07:45.

The City of Cape Town Traffic Services and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will provide support during the event. A backup vehicle from the Pedal Power Association will be on hand, and emergency medical services will be provided by Taurus Medic.

The ride route will pass the location where a ghost bike will be installed in memory of Sheriff, before continuing to Maiden’s Cove for a formal gathering. Refreshments will be supplied for participants, with Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages providing drinks. Cyclists of all skill levels are encouraged to join in solidarity to remember fallen riders and advocate for safer roads.

Family, friends and road safety advocacy

Sheriff’s widow, Lisalee Solomons, described receiving the news of the crash via a Garmin alert as “the worst moment of her life.” She told journalists that her husband had been “robbed of his life” and vowed to fight for accountability.

Cycling organisations, including the Pedal Power Association, have expressed support for Solomons, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by cyclists on Cape Town roads. Friends and fellow riders held a vigil outside the court, calling for stricter road safety enforcement and justice for Sheriff.

Memorial Ride Planned for Idries Sheriff and Fallen Cyclists

Source: Facebook

The 27-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and later appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court facing charges of culpable homicide. He was granted R15 000 bail, a decision that sparked outrage among residents and cycling advocates. Reports indicate the vehicle may have been speeding and possibly under the influence at the time of the collision.

The tragedy comes amid growing concerns over traffic safety in Cape Town, where thousands of road fatalities occur annually, disproportionately affecting pedestrians and cyclists. Officials have called for better infrastructure and stricter adherence to speed limits, but advocates argue that more immediate action is needed to protect vulnerable road users.

The court case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for early January 2026. Meanwhile, Solomons continues to campaign for justice, hoping her husband’s death will serve as a wake-up call for road safety reforms in the city.

Cyclist's widow narrates ordeal with police

Briefly News also reported that Dennis Hammar’s widow recounted her encounter with the police before her husband’s death after being attacked in Cape Town.

The veteran cyclist died at the age of 77 after failing to recover from injuries sustained during a robbery attack.

Source: Briefly News