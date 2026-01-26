A taxi transporting schoolchildren crashed into a bakkie on Lena Ahrens Road near Rhodes Avenue in the Glenwood area of Durban

The latest incident involving scholar transport happened a week after the fatal crash near Vanderbijlpark, which left 14 learners dead

South Africans took to social media to express frustration with the latest accident and call for action to be taken against taxis

Nine schoolchildren were injured in a crash in Durban when a taxi collided with a bakkie. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

KWAZULU-NATAL – Multiple schoolchildren have been injured in a crash in the Glenwood area of Durban, sparking further frustration about the state of the scholar transport system.

The learners were injured after the taxi they were travelling in T-boned a bakkie on 26 January 2026. The crash happened on Lena Ahrens Road near Rhodes Avenue, and thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

Nine children were treated for various injuries

According to Garrith Jamieson, Director of Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics, nine children of various ages had sustained injuries in the accident. Jamieson explained that the incident happened just after 3 pm on Monday, as the taxi was transporting the learners back home from school.

“Once triaged and stabilised on scene, the children were taken to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

The events leading up to the crash are currently being investigated.

Crash comes a week after fatal Vaal accident

The latest scholar transport accident occurred a week after 14 children were killed in an accident near Vanderbijlpark. Ayanda Dludla (22), the driver of the vehicle, was charged with 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He also faces one count of operating a vehicle without a certificate and one count of driving without a valid permit. The crash has thrust the scholar transport system into the spotlight, with calls made for more regulation of the sector to prevent further crashes.

Learners were stabilised at the scene of the crash before being transported to a nearby hospital. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

South Africans frustrated by the latest crash

Social media users weighed in on the accident, expressing concern and frustration that another vehicle transporting children was involved in a crash.

Corgi Thompson said:

“Again, this is such a harsh reminder of the importance of road safety. My heart goes out to the families and children affected in this terrible Umbilo crash.”

Annatjie Grobler exclaimed:

“Taxis are like coffins on wheels these days.”

Razia Mohamed asked:

“Oh gosh, are these drivers doing this on purpose? Because it’s one too many accidents from the first day of school.”

Marcio Paulsen questioned:

“This is getting out of hand. Are they sacrificing our kids or something?”

Murray Mcgoldrick asked:

“Those taxis were supposed to be off the road and scrapped years ago. How come they are still in use?”

Debbie Crichton exclaimed:

“Oh my word. What is happening? Every day, there are major accidents on the road. Just pray the children are okay.”

Lesley Gilbert urged:

“Ban taxi use for scholars.”

Rakesh Thulsi agreed:

“They should stop taxis transporting school kids.”

