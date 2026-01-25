A light motor vehicle and a truck collided on the M7 Pinetown-bound before the N2 Bridge on 25 January 2026

The Ethekweni Fire Department attempted to assist the people in the vehicle, which overturned and landed on its roof

A rope rescue system was set up to assist the truck driver and passenger after the truck ended up down an embankment

Two people have been left dead after a car and truck collided on the M7. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two people have been killed in another horrific crash on the country’s roads.

The victims, a male in his sixties and a female in her forties, sustained fatal injuries following a collision between a light motor vehicle and a truck.

The accident, which occurred on the M7 Pinetown-bound before the N2 Bridge leaving the Bluff, happened just after 11:30 am on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

Both vehicles ended up off the road

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director, Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene to find that both vehicles ended up off the road.

The light motor vehicle landed on its roof, with the two passengers entrapped inside, while the truck ended up down an embankment.

The Ethekweni Fire Department were dispatched to attempt to free the trapped passengers from the vehicle, but both sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.

Two people inside the light motor vehicle were declared dead at the scene. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

While emergency services were busy with the vehicle, a rope rescue system was set up to assist the truck driver and passenger. ALS Paramedics stabilised both men on scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Events leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

South Africans react to the accident

Social media users weighed in on the accident, with some providing more detail, as they had passed the scene.

Tracy Ann Coleman Ellis noted:

“I drove past that about five to eight minutes after it happened. Thank you, Lord, that we stayed a little longer at church. Praying for the driver.”

Wendy Anne Miller stated:

“Poor Audi. Look at what it looks like. What was the truck doing to cause this to happen? And look how far it travelled down into the bush. What if this had been an informal settlement area? Scary. Praying for the Audi’s occupants.”

Amelia Henrico claimed:

“I was there just before it happened, and the truck came down the N2 offramp, lost its cargo (sheets), and went right over the island into the car that was going towards Pinetown.”

Polly Johnson said:

“And so, the carnage goes on. Rest in peace.”

Kogie Moodley added:

“Speed kills.”

Myeza Sfiso noted:

“Downhill towards the robots is a high accident zone.”

Carla Parr said:

“I just drove past. It's horrifying.”

