A serious truck crash caused major traffic delays on the Durban-bound N3 highway near the Pavilion Shopping Mall in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning, 19 October 2025.

ALS Paramedics who responded to the scene said the truck was carrying brand-new vehicles.

Major crash involving truck in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said the crash occurred between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday, 19 October 2025. He added that the department had dispatched the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Durban Metro Police to the scene to manage the traffic flow.

ALS Paramedics, who responded to the scene, said the truck had been transporting brand-new vehicles. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the crash triggered a chain reaction involving four cars behind the truck. Jamieson noted that the crash caused significant disruption on the freeway as clean-up operations took place.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, while the drivers of the other vehicles were also injured and later transported to nearby hospitals after receiving on-site treatment.

Duma said that the department was working with National Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to speed up the transition of cargo transport from road to rail.

Other drivers were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Other road accidents in 2025

A little girl died and four others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 October 2025. One of the vehicles included a family of four, who were trapped in the vehicle by the accident. Three of the family members were rushed to the hospital. The youngest child, a four-year-old, was declared dead on the scene.

An Eastern Cape paramedic and a patient tragically lost their lives in a vehicle accident on Monday, 13 October 2025. It is alleged that the ambulance was travelling towards Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape. The 44-year-old patient and one of the paramedics, aged 41, died on the scene. The driver, a 46-year-old paramedic, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

13 People were killed in an accident on the R81 in Limpopo on 29 September 2025. According to Arrive Alive, the accident happened between Mooketsi and Polokwane in Ga-Sekgopo. The taxi was carrying churchgoers who were on their way from a church service in Solomondale. The taxi was trapped between the two trucks, and the passengers, all women, and the driver, died.

Five killed in Imbali accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five children were killed when a taxi ploughed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg. The accident occurred in Imbal on September 11, 2025.

The driver of the scholar transport lost control after his brakes failed. The driver jumped out of the vehicle before it impacted the building.

