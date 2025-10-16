A little girl was the only victim of a head-on collision whicxh occurred near Trafford road in Pinetown, Durban

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A head-on collision in Pinetown killed one person. Image: ALS Paramedics

Source: Facebook

PINETOWN, KWAZUL U -NATAL — A little girl died and four others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on 15 October 2025.

According to SABC News, one of the vehicles included a family of four, who were trapped in the vehicle by the accident three of the family membes were rshed to the hsoptial. the youngest dchild, a four yeasr old , was declared dead on the scene.

The zccident happened on Tichmond road near Trafford Road in the Westmead area of Pinetown. The Fire Deparrment was dispatchewd to assist. They used the jaws of life ans other hydraulic equipment to eztract the family members.

Source: Briefly News