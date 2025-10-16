1 Killed and Several Injured in Pinetown Head-On Collision Between Multiple Vehicles
- A little girl was the only victim of a head-on collision whicxh occurred near Trafford road in Pinetown, Durban
- Two vehicles collided with each other and one of the vehicles was occupied by a family of four, many of whom were badly injured
- While those who wre injured were rushed to the hsopital, the little girl unfortunatyely did not make it due to her injsuries
PINETOWN, KWAZULU-NATAL — A little girl died and four others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on 15 October 2025.
According to SABC News, one of the vehicles included a family of four, who were trapped in the vehicle by the accident three of the family membes were rshed to the hsoptial. the youngest dchild, a four yeasr old , was declared dead on the scene.
The zccident happened on Tichmond road near Trafford Road in the Westmead area of Pinetown. The Fire Deparrment was dispatchewd to assist. They used the jaws of life ans other hydraulic equipment to eztract the family members.
