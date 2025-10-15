A cement truck in Limpopo crashed on the N1 north of Louis Trichardt, near Ingwe Lodge, on 15 October 2025

The accident happened kilometres away from where a bus carrying 91 people overturned, resulting in 43 deaths

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the accident, with some blaming the spirits for the crash

A cement truck overturned on the N1 in Limpopo, close to where a fatal bus crash occurred. Image: @LimChronicle

LIMPOPO – Two days after a fatal bus crash claimed the lives of 43 people in Limpopo, a second accident has occurred just kilometres away from the first.

In the latest accident, a truck transporting cement crashed into a barrier on the N1 north of Louis Trichardt. The accident happened on a curve near Ingwe Lodge on 15 October 2025.

Cement truck overturns on N1

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

Acting spokesperson for the department, Matome Taueatsoala, also noted that there were no injuries reported, and the road was not closed.

“The road has not been closed, but teams will clean the affected stretch,” he said.

While the road was not closed, the dust from the cement prolonged clean-up operations and affected visibility for motorists in the area. Authorities warned motorists to drive carefully or use alternative routes as a result.

Identification of accident fatalities underway

The latest crash happened kilometres away from where a long-distance bus veered off the road and plunged down a steep slope. The bus was travelling from Gqeberha to Zimbabwe before travelling to Malawi.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has since confirmed that efforts were underway to identify the victims. South African authorities are working closely with authorities from Zimbabwe and Malawi to identify those who died, but the process has been difficult as many did not have identification on them.

“Working with authorities from Zimbabwe and Malawi, the province hopes they will be able to run fingerprint comparisons on their side since some of the deceased do not have identification documents,” a statement from the Premier’s office said.

43 people were killed after a bus overturned in the same stretch of road on the N1 in Limpopo. Image: @Newzroom405

South Africans weigh in on the latest accident

Social media users shared their thoughts on the latest accident, with some saying it was due to bad spirits in the area.

Wesley Magic Nyalungu said:

“The families of the members who lost their lives in the bus accident must go fetch the spirits of their loved ones. Otherwise, more people will still lose their lives in that area.”

Noah Mokubung added:

“Ghosts. Rituals must be done before there are more deaths.”

Noma Noma agreed:

“Spirits of the 43 dead are now haunting everyone.”

Lebogang T Moagi suggested:

“They need to go fetch the spirits of those who died in the bus accident.”

Antony bell stated:

“This always happens in threes, so expect another crash.”

Sello Malatsi said:

“There’s something wrong with that road.”

Linda Rossouw claimed:

“There’s nothing wrong with the road. Drivers just don't take care. You are in the mountain there.”

Zimbabwean president pledges to pay medical bills

Briefly News reported that Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged support to the South African government.

Mnangagwa said that the Zimbabwean government will assist in paying the hospital bills of those injured in the Limpopo crash.

The Zimbabwean president also said his country would and the repatriation of the deceased Zimbabweans' remains

