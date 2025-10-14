Death Toll for Horrific Limpopo Accident Rises As Authorities Continue Investigation
- The number of people who died in the horrific accident that took place on the N1 in Limpopo has increased
- The accident happened on 12 October 2025 after a bus that was en route from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe
- The bus overturned on an embankment in Musina, and the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, said the bus was overloaded
LIMPOPO — The number of people who died in the Limpopo accident increased as authorities continue their investigation.
According to SABC News, the death toll rose to 43 after one of the passengers who was rushed to a hospital died from their injuries. The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, expressed sadness and grief at the loss of the passenger. The passenger was a man who was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital.
Ramathuba also said that the Limpopo government has begun the process of identifying the dead. She called on family members to come forward and identify themselves. The Board Management Authority's Commissioner, Michael Masiapato, conveyed his condolences. He said the accident happened along one of the country's busiest cross-border corridors linking South Africa with the rest of the Southern African Development Community.
Transport Minister Brbara Creecy said on 13 October that the bus was overloaded. The bus was carrying 91 passengers even though its capacity was 60.
