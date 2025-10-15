A survivor of the deadly Limpopo bus crash shared his emotional account of the accident that claimed 42 lives on the N1 highway near Makhado

The man revealed that he was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Malawi when the bus overturned, and he's grateful to God for saving his life despite the tragedy

Other survivors have revealed that the bus was already overloaded when it left Gqeberha, with passengers complaining about overcrowding before the journey even began

A survivor of the horrible Limpopo accident spoke out on the 14th October. Images: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images and South African classic music/Facebook

A survivor of the deadly Limpopo bus crash shared his emotional account of the accident that killed at least 42 people on Sunday evening, near Makhado. The man, who is recovering in the hospital, expressed his gratitude for surviving the tragedy that claimed so many lives.

As reported by Briefly News, the tragic accident involved a bus that was travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and Malawi when it veered off the N1 highway near the town of Makhado in Limpopo province. The vehicle tumbled down a steep embankment and landed upside down in a ravine. Emergency crews worked through the night to pull victims from the wreckage and transport survivors to nearby hospitals.

In a video shared by Johannesburg content creator @nabeelahshaikh on 14 October 2025, the survivor explained what had happened.

"I was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Malawi. Then by the time we reached Polokwane, the bus had turned off. We survived, but some of them lost their lives... I feel bad for that. I just thank God for saving my life. Thank you," he said.

The human toll was staggering—18 women, 17 men, and seven children were confirmed dead. A 10-month-old baby was among the victims. Six passengers remain in critical condition, 31 suffered serious injuries, and 12 sustained minor wounds. More than 30 injured passengers received medical treatment, and authorities said some people may still be trapped inside the overturned bus.

A gentleman who survived the tragic Limpopo bus accident shared his feelings after surviving. Images: @nabeelahshaikh

Mzansi reacts to the survivor's account

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of support and prayers for the survivor and others affected by the tragedy.

@hutsojulimaake wrote:

"Let's take care of each other."

@helen said:

"Wow, you're blessed 💯 ❤ from today preach the gospel of Jesus ❤."

@jane_doe asked:

"Were all survivors transported to this hospital? I'm desperately looking for my nanny. She was on that bus, and we are trying to locate her."

@tripple_nje added:

"You're a living testimony."

@thamba_ledzy wrote:

"May God keep on adding many years in your life. He is the protector."

Death toll rises to 42

The N1 national road between Louis Trichardt and Musina has reopened following the tragic bus crash that claimed 42 lives. Several passengers remain hospitalised across Vhembe district facilities, including Louis Trichardt, Elim, and Siloam hospitals.

According to reports, the bus veered off the road, broke through a barrier, and plunged into a riverbed, trapping many passengers beneath the wreckage. TikToker @nabeelahshaikh shared the survivor's emotional account, highlighting the pain and loss experienced by families across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba visited survivors and the crash site, expressing condolences on behalf of the provincial government. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words,” she said, extending sympathies to the affected families and wishing all survivors a full recovery.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

