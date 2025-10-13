A taxi carrying schoolchildren for their first day of the new term, overturned on the N3 near Durban

18 learners were injured in the accident before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, on Monday, 13 October 2025

Paramedics found that the taxi lost control on the stretch of road and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof

18 schoolchildren were injured when a taxi overturned on the N3. Image: @AlsParamedics

KWAZULU-NATAL – Another devastating crash involving a taxi carrying school children has left 18 learners injured.

The taxi, which was taking learners to schools on the first day of the new term, overturned on the N3 near Durban. The accident occurred before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday, 13 October 2025, before 7 am.

Learners rushed to hospitals following the taxi accident

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, explained that paramedics arrived to find that the taxi had overturned and come to a rest on its roof. A triage system was set up, and more ambulances were brought in to help treat the numerous casualties.

“About 18 children sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and were stabilised before being transported to Durban hospitals,” Jamieson said.

Investigations are currently underway as to what caused the accident.

