Transport Minister Barbara Creecy Said Bus Which Crashed in Limpopo Was Overloaded
- The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, said that the bus, which was carrying passengers from South Africa to Zimbabwe, was overloaded
- The bus overturned on the N1 Highway as it travelled from Gqeberha to Harare, killing 40 passengers, including a 10-month-old baby
- Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa also conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died, as some of the injured were treated at a hospital
LIMPOPO — The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, said that the bus which overturned on the N1 in Limpopo on 13 October 2025 was carrying more passengers than its actual capacity.
Creecy visited the scene of the accident where 42 people died after the bus, which was en route to Zimbabwe from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, overturned. Cre3ecy visited the scene hours after the accident took place. All three drivers who were in the bus died in the accident. Creecy said that it would be difficult to investigate the accident because of the three drivers' deaths.
Creecy said that the pass, which was meant to carry 60 passengers, was carrying 90 passengers. The bus belonged to a Zimbabwean bus company, and the company might be facing criminal charges. Some of the patients who were not seriously injured were discharged, and others were taken to other hospitals in the province.
Zimbabwean Ambassador conveys condolences
The Zimbabwena Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, said that the accident was horrific. He said he spoke to a few of the victims and learned that some of the victims were on their way home to go on holiday. He said the Zimbabwean Consulate will work with the government to assist in the identification and repatriation of the victims.
What happened in the accident?
The long-distance bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and was expected to stop in Malawi. The bus reached an embankment and overturned and rolling down the embankment near Ingwe Lodge between Musina and Makhado. A 10-month-old girl was among those who were killed in the accident.
KwaZulu-Natal accident injures school children
A total of 18 school children were injured in a non-fatal accident on the N3 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 13 October. The accident happened at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. The taxi overturned, and fortunately, nobody died in the crash.
South Africans shaken by accident
Netizens commenting on the accident were concerned about the rate of accidents.
Melanie Ivy O'Brien said:
"Roads are not dangerous. It is the people who drive on them that are."
Thandiwe Dube said:
"Guys, reduce speed. That place is very dangerous and requires patience. Drive slowly until you reach your destination."
TK Seunane said:
"The road doesn't have a problem at all."
Mooketsi Man Mbisana said:
"Limpopo is home to heartbreaking accidents that involve scores of deaths in a single vehicle."
N2 crash leaves 4 dead
In a related article, Briefly News reported that four people were killed in an accident on the N2 in Mpumalanga. The accident occurred on 5 October 2025 in Pongola.
Three of the deceased were occupants in the car that crashed, and one of the victims was a pedestrian. The cause of the accident is unknown.
