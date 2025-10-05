Fatal N2 Crash in Mpumalanga Leaves Four Dead, Including Pedestrian

A horrific car crash has claimed the lives of four people, including a pedestrian, in Pongola, Mpumalanga

The head-on collision between a light delivery vehicle (LDV) and a sedan on the N2 road between Emkhondo and Pongola occurred on Sunday morning, 5 October 2025

Three of the deceased, two males and one female, including the driver, were occupants in the sedan

Four dead in horrific crash

The horrific accident occurred on the N2 road between Emkhondo and Pongola in Mpumalanga. The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed that three of the victims, two men and a woman, including the driver, were inside the sedan.

The fourth victim, a female pedestrian, was found close to the wreckage of the delivery vehicle. All four victims died at the scene. The department confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the crash, saying that reckless driving could not be ruled out at this stage.

MEC offers condolences

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution, stating that drivers should always follow the rules and prioritise their own safety, as well as that of other road users, to prevent unnecessary deaths and serious injuries.

Recent accidents in South Africa

The Mpumalanga accident is one of several accidents in a few weeks. A truck driver died after a multi-vehicle collision on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal happened on 14 September. The truck driver lost control while driving down the N3. He was unable to stop and collided with another truck and two passenger vehicles.

A woman was killed and two other passengers were injured when two vehicles collided head-on with each other in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on 28 September. The accident happened on Underwood Road near Hans Dettman Road.

Two people were killed when a truck overturned on the N1 near Bryanston on 26 September. The accident involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before the Winnie Mandela Drive. The truck overturned and spilt its cooking oil load. Two of the truck's occupants were declared dead at the scene.

A deadly accident on the R81 in Limpopo claimed 13 lives, including a little girl in Polokwane, this past weekend. The accident involved a minibus and two trucks, which collided with each other, causing death and mayhem.

Tragic head-on collision in Durban claims one life

Briefly News also reported that a head-on collision in Pinetown, west of Durban, claimed one life and left two others seriously injured on Sunday morning, 28 September 2025.

Paramedics reported that a female driver, believed to be in her forties, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Two occupants from the other vehicle were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

