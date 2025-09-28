A head-on collision in Pinetown, west of Durban, claimed one life and left two others seriously injured on Sunday morning, 28 September 2025

A head-on collision in Pinetown, west of Durban, claimed one life and left two people seriously injured on Sunday morning, 28 September 2025.

The crash occurred on Underwood Road, near Hans Dettman Road. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Woman killed in car crash

The crash occurred on Underwood Road, near Hans Dettman Road. Emergency services were called to the scene, where a woman believed to be in her forties was declared dead.

Two other occupants from the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital after receiving treatment on site. The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

Source: Twitter

