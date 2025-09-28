Search Continues for 18-Year-Old Missing at Bakoven Beach, Cape Town

Search efforts are continuing for an 18-year-old from Delft who went missing at Bakoven Beach in Cape Town

Authorities were alerted on Saturday, 27 September 2025, after the teenager was last seen on the rocks with a group of people

It is believed that the teenager may have been swept into the water during a high tide

Search operations are underway for an 18-year-old from Delft who went missing at Bakoven Beach in Cape Town.

Authorities were alerted on Saturday, 27 September 2025, and carried out patrols along the rocks. Image: JEROME DELAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the teenager?

Authorities were alerted on Saturday, 27 September 2025, and carried out patrols along the rocks, but the teenager has not been found. He is believed to have slipped into the water during high tide while on the rocks with a group of people.

According to the NSRI, it is suspected that he slipped during high tide. Police, City of Cape Town law enforcement, and NSRI rescue swimmers responded to the scene and carried out extensive air, sea, and shoreline searches, but no trace of him has been found. Police have opened an investigation, and search efforts are continuing.

He is believed to have slipped into the water during high tide while on the rocks with a group of people. Image: XAVIER DUVOT/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

