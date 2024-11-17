Two Lives Lost in Tragic South Coast Drownings, Good Samaritan Tries in Vain to Save Man and Woman
- Two people were declared dead after two separate drowning incidents on the South Coast
- A Good Samaritan tried in vain to rescue two people who were caught in rip currents
- The National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa is searching for one missing man
Tragedy struck on the South Coast this weekend as two people were killed in two separate drowning incidents.
The National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa (NSRI) confirmed that it attended two separate incidents on Saturday, 16 November.
Two caught in rip currents
In one incident, a woman drowned when she and a man were caught up in rip currents.
A Good Samaritan, who happened to be passing by, entered the water and managed first to rescue the woman and bring her back to the beach.
NSRI members and paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the woman, but she was declared deceased at the scene.
After rescuing the woman, the passerby went back into the water to attempt to save the other man but could not reach him due to the high tide.
Lifeguards also attempted to rescue him, but he had disappeared under the water and remains missing.
Police divers, lifeguards and K9 Search and Rescue personnel continue to search for him.
Man washes up on beach
In the other incident, the NSRI responded to a drowning at Palm Beach, where a male was found on the shore.
And inquest into his death has since been opened.
“Misalinx armed response officers arrived on the scene and found a man unresponsive on the beach.
"KZN Private Ambulance, Medevac ambulance services, the SA Police Services and GP Security responded. Sadly, the adult male was declared deceased,” said Craig Lambinon of the NSRI."
Source: Briefly News
