Two people were declared dead after two separate drowning incidents on the South Coast

A Good Samaritan tried in vain to rescue two people who were caught in rip currents

The National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa is searching for one missing man

Two people drowned on the South Coast in two separate incidents, despite the efforts of a Good Samaritan and the National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ piranka.

Source: Getty Images

Tragedy struck on the South Coast this weekend as two people were killed in two separate drowning incidents.

The National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa (NSRI) confirmed that it attended two separate incidents on Saturday, 16 November.

Two caught in rip currents

In one incident, a woman drowned when she and a man were caught up in rip currents.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Good Samaritan, who happened to be passing by, entered the water and managed first to rescue the woman and bring her back to the beach.

NSRI members and paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the woman, but she was declared deceased at the scene.

After rescuing the woman, the passerby went back into the water to attempt to save the other man but could not reach him due to the high tide.

Lifeguards also attempted to rescue him, but he had disappeared under the water and remains missing.

Police divers, lifeguards and K9 Search and Rescue personnel continue to search for him.

Man washes up on beach

In the other incident, the NSRI responded to a drowning at Palm Beach, where a male was found on the shore.

And inquest into his death has since been opened.

“Misalinx armed response officers arrived on the scene and found a man unresponsive on the beach.

"KZN Private Ambulance, Medevac ambulance services, the SA Police Services and GP Security responded. Sadly, the adult male was declared deceased,” said Craig Lambinon of the NSRI."

Father drowns while saving son

In another South Coast drowning-related article, a 38-year-old father drowned while trying to save his son.

Briefly News reported that the man rushed to the aid of his 11-year-old son at a beach on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene while his son was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Source: Briefly News