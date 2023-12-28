A man who heroically tried to save a life in Ladysmith did not return from his mission

The man was among one of those who went missing in KwaZulu-Natal after floods hit the area

South Africans believe that the lack of solid infrastructure causes deaths

A man tried to save a person from drowning and did not come back. Images: Antonio Blanco and Paolo Cordoni

A man tried to save someone from drowning and went missing after Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, was struck by flash floods. South Africans lamented the floods and the lives possibly lost as a result.

Ladysmith rocked by floods, 12 go missing

Ladysmith was rocked by flash floods days before Christmas after the South African Weather Service issued warnings of severe flooding. Six people were initially confirmed dead, and 11 went missing as emergency services battled to find those affected by the floods. By 27 December, the number had increased to 12 as the emergency management services entered their fourth day searching for those who went missing.

A man disappears after trying to save someone

According to SowetanLIVE, another man went missing after he allegedly tried to save someone from drowning. The province is still searching for him and the others, and the MEC of Co-operative governance in the city, Bongile Sithole-Moloi, visited the victims of those whose lives were lost due to the flood.

SA blames poor infrastructure

Netizens, while passing condolences on Facebook, blamed poorly-built bridges for the deaths and those who went missing.

Thingo Mbatha said:

“That's why the ANC should be removed. It’s always black people who suffer from floods because of bad structures and living in bad conditions.”

Tshidi Motsamai asked:

“But when will they do the proper upgrades on bridges and roads and try to channel water away from people because they now know that everytime when floods strike KZN, lives are lost? Condolence without any changes again this year.”

Marlin Veerasamy exclaimed:

“Sadly, this is the fault of our badly-led government and their neglect in the province.”

Chris Mgoboli added:

“More disasters, more millionaires in KZN, that’s for sure.”

Walker Christopher remarked:

“Sad that incidents like these showcase how badly neglected KZN has been at the hands of the ANC.”

KZN floods leave many homeless

Earlier in 2023, Briefly News reported that floods in KwaZulu-Natal left scores of people homeless in January.

This was after the province fell victim to a flood brought about by heavy rains and an unexpected tornado which ripped through the region. The floods allegedly swept away a herdsman as he was trying to cross while herding cattle.

