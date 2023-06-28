The KwaZulu-Nalal province is once again experiencing devastating weather conditions

Many families have been impacted by a tornado, heavy rains and flooding that has damaged houses and left people homeless

South Africans are alarmed by the reoccurrence of extreme weather conditions in the province and think global warming is to blame

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal residents are still trying to pick up the pieces after devastating floods and an unexpected tornado tore through some parts.

The KZN floods have displaced several people and damaged homes. Images: @JustdoitZee & @EFFKZN

Source: Twitter

KZN storm leaves devastating destruction

The storm destroyed several houses, public infrastructure and roads.

According toTimesLIVE, the most affected towns are Inanda, which was hit by a tornado, Phoenix, Ntuzuma, Overport, Shallcross, Pinetown, Mayville and large parts of the south coast.

Videos shared online show the Inanda tornado that ripped through houses and roofs floating in the air. Others showed taxis floating away as the streets filled with water.

According to EWN, a herdsman in Inanda might have been a causality of the extreme weather conditions. Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) stated that the herdsman was swept away by floods and is presumed dead.

In a statement by RUSA, the herdsman was last seen by witnesses trying to cross a river while herding cattle.

NPOs step in to help affected communities

FoodForward SA, a non-profit organisation, has stepped in to help families who have lost their homes due to the floods. The organisation plans to provide families with groceries and other essentials with the help of good citizens.

In a statement sent to Briefly News, the NPO called on citizens and companies to donate non-perishable groceries, blankets, mattresses, water, toiletries, and baby food to their warehouse at 23 Gillitts Road, New Germany, Pinetown.

FoodForward SA spokesperson Andy du Plessis said:

“What a devastating scene. Many families have been displaced and housed in local community halls. FoodForward SA is responding by providing warm meals at the community halls. Our staff are on site this morning and working with disaster management and our local social partners to provide support to those in need."

South Africans devastated by the KZN floods

@The_Quirk said:

"You'd think after all the chaos caused by flooding in KZN, and Durban in particular, that the drainage infrastructure would have been overhauled. But wait... This is the same city that takes four years to fix a streetlight, badly... Register to vote, folks."

@Nhlanhlantsim said:

"Everything under Cyril is a curse ama-earthquake 4.5 magnitude. Kahle kahle yini ‍♂️ i-new dawn."

@Nyawezimhlophe said:

"Another chance for @MYANC to chow disaster funds."

@Maituss20 said:

"Sadly, these are the effects of global warmingThe aarth is messed up, we will continue experience these types of extreme and intense weather events"

Durban residents complain about severe weather, post video of tornado on social media: “Climate has changed”

Briefly News previously reported that a suspected tornado swept through parts of Inanda, north of Durban, leaving several homes damaged and people in distress.

According to KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the tornado struck the areas of Inanda and Idube, north of Durban, earlier today.

McKenzie added that paramedics have attended to two individuals in the affected area who sustained minor injuries and have transported them to the hospital for further treatment.

