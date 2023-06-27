Two paramedics working in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have caused outrage after failing to do their jobs

The emergency services personnel refused to climb stairs to assist a patient who was suffering from heart problems

The KZN Department of Health has suspended the paramedics involved and has launched an investigation into the incident

UMLAZI - Two paramedics have come under fire for refusing to help a female patient with heart problems in Umlazi, Durban.

Two paramedics have been suspended for refusing to assist a woman with heart problems and abandoning her. Image: Petri Oeschger & Robert Daly

Source: Getty Images

KZN health department suspends and investigates 2 paramedics for refusing to help patient

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that the paramedics have been placed on precautionary suspension so an investigation into the incident can proceed unhindered.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 25 June, when the woman's concerned family called emergency services because she was experiencing problems with her heart.

After responding to the call, the paramedics reportedly refused to leave the ambulance and walk down a stairway to retrieve the patient.

According to IOL, the paramedics allegedly said it was not their job to walk down the stairs and demanded that the lady be brought out to them.

KZN paramedics abandon heart patient while neighbours carry her to ambulance

While neighbours tried to carry the woman up the stairs, the paramedics accused them of wasting time and left the scene.

The patient had to be transported to a nearby clinic by an e-hailing taxi service and was eventually transported to a hospital by another ambulance.

The provincial health department slammed the incident as deeply disturbing and vowed to take the most stringent action possible against the paramedics who failed to do their jobs, The Witness reported.

South Africans are dismayed by paramedics who abandoned patient with heart problems

Below are some comments:

@dstewart1479 said:

"EMS is no longer a calling. It's about earning a salary, thankfully not involved in Fire/Rescue/EMS any more, was in it for more than 30 years. Breaks my heart."

@lukieml1 exclaimed:

"Haibo, just like public transport."

@MR_TANGBON demanded:

"DC must be initiated and fire those naughty paramedics."

Frankie Marriott criticised:

"Really sad. Our country is down the drain."

Nhlanhla Ka Bhebhe slammed:

"Suspended? Suspension is usually done to tone down the noise, thereafter they return to work, thanks to Unions. I miss the days when actions had consequences."

Morgan Naidoo added:

"That is the type of mentality that will destroy this country."

Mahmood Chisty Sabri suggested:

"They don't deserve that job... Fire them! 1000s of honest people are unemployed and would make better paramedics."

Isabel Blackman commented:

"Didn’t think things could get any worse, but I guess I was wrong."

