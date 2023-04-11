An EMS ambulance transporting a mother and her baby was involved in a terrible accident in the Free State

The ambulance reportedly overturned on the N8 near Tweepspruit after hitting a pothole

South Africans are outraged about the incident and blame the African National Congress government for bad roads

FREE STATE - Four people nearly lost their lives after the EMS ambulance they were travelling in hit a pothole and overturned.

A nine-month-old baby fortunately survived after being involved in an accident in the Free State. Image: Free State World

Source: Facebook

The accident happened on the N8 near Tweespruit in the Free State province on Monday, 10 April.

A mother and baby were in the ambulance when it crashed

According to News24, a mother and her nine-month-old baby were being transported in the ambulance when it hit a pothole and landed on its side.

The mom and her baby were en route from Señorita Ntlabathi District Hospital in Ladybrand to Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein.

The baby was fortunately not injured in the accident and the mom complained of hand and neck pain. She was taken to the Pelonomi Academic Hospital trauma unit for treatment.

According to The Free Stater, Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi stated that one of the EMS staff suffered moderate injuries while the other sustained minor injuries. The paramedics were taken to Señorita Ntlabathi District Hospital for treatment.

South Africans blame the ANC after ambulance his pothole

@Malume_1995 said:

"How do ANC leaders and voters feel about such? Do they even sleep at night knowing that when they put that 'X' on a ballot paper? You contributed directly to this incident."

@Ulwazi_amandla said:

"My God. That time the people who have been tasked with fixing these roads are not even bothered. They will pretend to do something about it now that this happened."

@SNdlela_ said:

"When others said, 'ANC will be the death of us,' people laughed, now no one is laughing!"

@_simplyenny said:

"Look at what the ANC has done. I'm sure @MbalulaFikile is proud, wherever he is."

@annalize_thomas said:

"This is sadly pathetic that things like this are still happening. RAF is going to be paying out excessively in months to come."

Source: Briefly News