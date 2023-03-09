The disruptive countrywide healthcare workers' strike took a violent turn at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital

A paramedic was punched by a nurse while trying to get a critically ill child medical attention at Stanger Hospital

The paramedic has laid an assault charge against the male nurse at the KwaDukuza police station

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KWAZULU-NATAL - The health workers' strike has caused massive disruptions in hospitals across South Africa since it started on Monday, 6 March.

A paramedic has filed criminal charges against a striking nurse who punched him outside a KZN hospital. Image: stock photo & MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

Striking healthcare professionals are turning on their colleagues who have decided to continue working. One particular clash between an ambulance driver and a nurse has ended with criminal charges being laid.

The incident occurred outside Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, when a nurse allegedly punched an ambulance driver who was transporting a critically ill child, TimesLIVE reported.

Striking healthcare workers intimidate ambulance crew with pangas

According to IPSS Medical Response spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, the emergency medical crew was trying to get into the facility when the ambulance came under attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When it arrived at the hospital gates, the striking workers allegedly started banging on the ambulance with a panga. When the driver asked them to stop, he was punched from behind by a male nurse.

The ambulance driver subsequently opened a case of assault at the KwaDukuza police station, BusinessLIVE reported.

The stickers eventually allowed the ambulance to enter the hospital after realising it wasn't carrying any workers and the critically ill child received medical treatment.

Why are healthcare workers across South Africa striking?

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is demanding a 10% wage increase for its members.

The protests have caused massive disruptions to hospitals, clinics and dispensaries, with patients struggling to access critical healthcare and staff being intimidated.

South African slam striking health workers for their disruptive strike

Here's what citizens are saying:

@IsaacMnisi12 said:

"Situation turning violent."

@FpsZimmer demanded:

"All nurses protesting should be charged and fired from their jobs."

@mr_meowgs accused:

"@nehawu obviously supports assaulting children."

@RichardTomes7 complained:

"So sad! The state of this country is just getting worse!"

@Motlotlegi_ slammed:

"Nehawu hooligans are now denying children access to critical health services. @SAPoliceService has failed law-abiding citizens."

Pregnant woman dies due to healthcare worker strike in KwaZulu-Natal hospital: “No regard for life”

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a seven-month pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical treatment at a healthcare facility.

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa was involved in a hit-and-run accident while on her way to a routine hospital visit. She later died from her injuries after allegedly being denied access to the Northdale Hospital due to striking healthcare workers.

The 30-year-old victim was left in pain on a hospital stretcher while paramedics tried to seek medical attention for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News