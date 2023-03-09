The death of a seven-month pregnant woman who was denied medical attention has left citizens outraged

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa was involved in a hit-and-run accident and was not treated at the Northdale Hospital due to a strike

Paramedic Hans Hartmann, who assisted the woman, said he was deeply traumatised by the 30-year-old’s death

KWAZULU-NATAL - A seven-month pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical treatment at a healthcare facility.

A healthcare workers' strike at a KZN hospital resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. Image: STR & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa was involved in a hit-and-run accident while on her way to a routine hospital visit. She later died from her injuries after allegedly being denied access to the Northdale Hospital due to striking healthcare workers.

The 30-year-old victim was left reeling in pain on a hospital stretcher while paramedics tried to seek medical attention for her.

Speaking to The Witness, Mlotshwa’s mother, Thobekile, said she is devastated by the deaths of her daughter and grandchild. The distraught woman said the family plans to seek answers and justice for her daughter’s death.

Paramedic angered by pregnant woman’s death

Paramedic Hans Hartmann expressed anger over Mlotshwa’s untimely passing. He said the healthcare workers’ strike made it difficult for the paramedics to help patients in need.

Hartmann said he is traumatised and believes that if the woman had received medical attention, she would still be alive. He added that the Health Department should have plans in place to deal with similar situations, according to the South Coast Herald.

Pregnant woman’s death following healthcare workers' strike leaves SA outraged

Samantha Hart said:

“Surely blocking a hospital entrance goes against citizens’ constitutional right to basic healthcare? The staff outside the hospital contributed to this young woman’s death. Culpable homicide at the very least.”

Kenny Nagel commented:

“Disgusting state of affairs.”

Sudika Ragoonandan posted:

“There is no regard for life anymore.”

Charlene Pillay wrote:

“Oh no, this is so sad. The people responsible should be brought to book for their actions.”

Andile Pietersen wrote:

“The MEC for health in KZN must step down because look like she doesn't know what she's doing for political deployment.”

Sharlin Moodley added:

“All those striking and encouraging it are murderers. They should be dismissed.”

