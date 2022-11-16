A pregnant woman on her way to the hospital in Kroonstad in an ambulance suffered multiple injuries when the car overturned

The driver of the ambulance reportedly lost control of the car while travelling from Steynrus to Kroon Hospital

The spokesperson for the health department in the Free State said the car accident was caused by a burst wheel

FREE STATE - On Wednesday, an ambulance in the Free State transporting a pregnant woman overturned. The full-term pregnant woman sustained injuries on her head and pelvis during the incident.

The ambulance was on its way to the hospital in Kroonstad in the morning. It is reported that the driver was travelling on the R76 and lost control of the car because of road construction.

The Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi spoke to TimesLIVE and said:

“After being admitted to Boitumelo hospital at 11am, the woman gave birth normally to a girl at around 1pm. She is stable and fully conscious.

Mvambi stated the leg of one of the paramedics was fractured, and the officer is at the Kroon Hospital to receive medical attention. The driver of the ambulance was unharmed and discharged from the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the car accident was caused by a burst front tyre on the right side, said Mvambi.

South Africans weighed in on the unfortunate accident, and below are a few comments on the story:

Moses Mmethi said:

"Ambulance is not supposed to speed with a patient on board."

Lesego Shigoaka posted:

"Not a good month for the Free State province. Not long ago, it was Zanele Sifuba's saga, then that boy who got killed by a Pitbull. God please intervene."

Nomvula Mhlongo mentioned:

"Oh, this is so sad! I hope the baby is okay. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Pharasonic Mavulane wrote:

"That province is busy these days. Hope the passengers survive and recover soon."

Jabulani Nyambose stated:

"Hope they're both okay."

@Willwhy Latha added:

"Free State and bad road."

Robert Maganedisa commeted:

"That asbestos province needs prayers."

Carol-Ann MacGregor said:

"I hope and pray that the mother and baby are okay."

