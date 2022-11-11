Pregnancy is one of the most difficult yet beautiful journeys women embark on, and many women go through this alone with no support from their partners or loved ones

According to reports, more than 40% of children in South Africa are raised by their single mothers

A lady took to TikTok to share an emotional video of her lonely pregnancy journey, and people have since taken to the comments section to react

Lack of support can be very dangerous to pregnant moms. An article published by News24 highlighted that this could cause anxiety and depression. Educational psychologist Caryn Horowitz advises women in this situation to try to be in touch with their feelings of disappointment.

"Acknowledging and understanding these feelings lessens the likelihood that they start to cloud how you feel about the pregnancy and the baby, and then leaves you with the possibility of starting to see your baby as a person in his/her own right," she said, as quoted by News24.

@Sihahi.Katy left people reaching for tissues after opening up about going through her pregnancy without a support system.

She said her journey was difficult as she had a few emergency cases and a high-risk pregnancy. She wrote:

"I watched you grow alone, found out what you were alone. I went to every single doctor's appointment by myself."

She also shared that she got very sick in the first five months of her pregnancy and had to physically and mentally prepare herself for the rest of the journey. She added:

"I got everything ready for you and built all your things alone. Your 1-year-old cousin was the only one to show your belly the most love...but we did it. You are all I ever needed."

In the comments section, people showed @Sinahi.Katy love and support and applauded her for never giving up.

