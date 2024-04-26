Accused number one's statement that he wasn't in Gauteng when Senzo Meyiwa was killed was contradicted by his bank statements

The documents revealed that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya made multiple transactions in Johannesburg in 2014

This was during the same period Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend's family home in Vosloorus

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Bank statements placed Muzi Sibiya in Gauteng when Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo

Source: Getty Images

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s claims that he wasn’t in Gauteng when Senzo Meyiwa was killed were debunked by his bank statements.

According to IOL, accused number one maintained that he left Gauteng for Kwamahlabatini, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2013 and only returned two years later.

However, Sibiya’s bank statements, which the Pretoria High Court saw, showed numerous transactions from his account made in Jo’burg between September and October 2014.

Meyiwa was gunned down at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

A report by EWN said Sibiya is part of five men accused of killing the footballer; however, they’ve maintained that the State fabricated the case.

Netizens weigh in on the development

South Africans found the recent revelation in the Meyiwa case interesting

@sjakavoti

“This strategy to deny, deny and deny everything your client is alleged to have done does not work for me. Your client should be believable and admit to some of the facts presented in court like the bank account!”

@BongaTheHero

“Sibiya bought an R12 airtime in Vosloorus, according to the bank records on the 26th of October 2014. Sibiya has been lying when he says he wasn't in GP on the day of the murder.”

@Sinobom

“This one is very happy with the bank records…#SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaTrial.”

@Timeislessl asked:

“Why is it not surprising accused 5 does not want his bank transactions read in court. I imagine we would know IF he pays his attorneys directly from his account.”

@Brian_Magamana wondered:

“#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Do they take pictures at the bank? I only know when registering for a banking app.”

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

The SAPS connected the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa through their cell phones

The murder suspects implicated Kelly Khumalo, who was the footballer’s then-girlfriend

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu claimed that Longwe Thwala had a gun when Meyiwa was killed

Music producer Sello "Chicco" Thwala said his son, Longwe, was ready to testify

Defence pokes Holes in murder probe

Briefly News previously reported that Mthobisi Mncube's lawyer said the investigation into the 2018 Senzo Meyiwa murder was disjointed.

Advocate Charles Mnisi stated this when he cross-examined Sergeant Batho Mogola on 24 April 2024 about her role in the probe.

Mnisi asked Mongola if investigators interviewed Meyiwa’s family, and the sergeant said the lead investigator had not instructed her to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News