The South African Police Service connected the five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa through their cell phones

The cellphone data analyst who testified at the Meyiwa trial recently revealed that all five men communicated with each other

South Africans continually called for the police to arrest singer Kelly Khumalo as they believed she was behind Meyiwa's death

The men who are on trial for Meyiwa's murder talked to each other via cell phones. Images: Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA – The five suspects who stand accused of murdering former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa at some point communicated with each other via cell phone before or after the murder. A cell phone data analyst revealed this information during his testimony.

Cellphone data connects 5 suspects

Meyiwa's trial continued at the Pretoria High Court on 17 April. SowetanLIVE revealed that the South African Police Service linked suspects Bongani Ntanzi, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube and Muzi Sibiya. Gedeon Gouws, the analyst, said records from service providers, credit records, the Truecaller app, and shared contacts linked to the five. The state wants to prove that the five suspects knew each other and were in contact despite claiming not to have known each other.

What you need to know about Meyiwa's trial

The five suspects were arrested a few years after Meyiwa's death, and they first appeared in court in 2021

Two of the suspects, Ntanzi and Sibiya, claimed that their confessions were beaten out of them, and the court held a trial-within-a-trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that they confessed voluntarily, and their confessions were admitted into the trial

South Africans call for Khumalo's arrest

Netizens on Facebook wanted Kelly Khumalo to be arrested for her alleged involvement in Meyiwa's death.

Carlos Bakang said:

"Arrest the mastermind Kelly Khumalo."

Letsholo Moneyman Letsholo said:

"The state is really trying hard to ignore that Kelly Khumalo is the mastermind behind this, so this case won't go anywhere."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

"They denied that they know each other. The Hawks and NPA are doing a good job. After sinking these five, Kelly is next."

Murumpisi Wa MoaFrica said:

"I will start taking this case seriously after they arrest Kelly Khumalo."

Godfrey Mbhiza said:

Affidavit implicates Kelly Khumalo as mastermind behind Meyiwa's death

