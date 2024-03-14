Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that two of the suspects who are accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa were not forced to confess

The judge made his ruling, which concluded the trial-within-a-trial to determine whether the two men's confessions were valid

South Africans shared their views on the ruling, with some believing that it is one step closer to solving the decade-long case

Judge Ratha Mokgoaltheng ruled that Sibiya and Ntanzi's confessions were not forced. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng made a ruling which tossed out the possibility that two of the five suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa were coerced into confessing.

Judge rules confessions are valid

According to IOL, Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled that the confessions made by Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya were not forced. Sibiya and Ntanzi asserted that their earlier confessions were forced out of them by the South African Police Service. Sibiya and Ntanzi argued that they were assaulted by the police and forced them to confess.

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa's trial

Senzo Meyiwa, who was Orlando Pirates' goalkeeper, was murdered while visiting the home of Kelly Khumalo's mother

His trial began a few years after his death, and five men, including Sibiya and Ntanzi, were arrested for his death

One of the affidavits read by the police during the trial proceedings revealed that Kelly Khumalo may have been the mastermind of the assassination

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the ramifications of the judge's ruling.

Sportstake Ghostwinners said:

"The court of public opinion will learn that the law works with evidence, not personal opinions."

Nkazimulo Anthonio Nhlanhla said:

"Meaning Kelly Khumalo must be prosecuted."

Sfiso Gumede remarked:

"There will never be justice for Senzo. They will always cover up for the real killers."

SAPS reveals that Senzo Meyiwa's death was a hit

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an affidavit read in court revealed that Senzo Meyiwa's killing was a hit.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the men accused of killing Meyiwa confessed that they were contracted to kill Meyiwa.

