The MK party has nominated 81-year-old former president Jacob Zuma as its presidential candidate for the upcoming national and provincial elections.

MK party youth leader backs Zuma

According to SowetanLIVE, Bonginkosi Khanyile made it clear to the media that they're ready to defend their decision at all costs.

Khanyile stated they're prepared to "lay down their lives" to ensure Zuma's candidacy remains intact.

Zuma's presidential ambitions

While Zuma harbours ambitions of reclaiming the presidency, constitutional limitations stand in his way. However, the MK party remains undeterred, with interim spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela insisting that if the people demand Zuma's presence on the ballot, then it will happen.

SA citizens weigh in

The revelation of Zuma's intention to run for president once more surprised South Africans.

See some comments below:

Dintweng Shai said:

"Unfortunately, the laws of this country which he took part in their promulgation will quietly kick him out and there can't be any debate about it."

Xolani Hymnist Dywili mentioned:

"He served his two terms as the president of the country. The constitution doesn't allow him to serve more than two terms."

Godfrey Ndivhu posted:

"People forget easily he once said ANC will rule until Jesus comes."

Mlungisi Chibelu Ndebele wrote:

"81 years, African leaders must learn to retire."

Setukana Molaakgosi commented:

"The last time I heard he was not eligible. The guy has a criminal record. This is absurd."

