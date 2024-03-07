Mmusi Maimane's political party, Build One SA, has secured the necessary amount of signatures needed for it to contest the upcoming elections

The party managed to gather 140,000 signatures, which is twice the amount of minimum signatures needed and has secured several million rands for the campaign

South Africans expressed doubt that the political party would make a difference and joked that they would only get one seat in Parliament

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mmusi Maimane's party, Build One SA, secured the votes needed to appear on the 2024 general elections ballot. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Luca Sola / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Build One SA is ready to contest the 2024 General elections, and to this end, it has secured 140,000 signatures. Leader Mmusi Maimane also revealed that the party secured millions of rands to campaign for the elections.

BOSA secures 140,000 signatures

According to TimesLIVE, Mmusi Maimane announced that the party secured twice the number of signatures necessary to contest the elections. Previously, parties only needed 1000 signatures to contest elections. However, Parliament recently drafted a new law that increased the required signatures.

Maimane also slammed the new Electoral Amendment Act and said the law was an effort to stifle competition and political choice. Maimane also announced that the party would soon reveal its premier candidates.

South Africans have no faith in BOSA

Netizens on Facebook roasted Build One SA and its leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Sandiso Yisaki said:

"That smile. One seat in parliament is all he needs."

Thabo Byron Monama said:

"We all know how party agents just ask for signatures from anyone in the street, but those people know nothing about that particular party. He won't get a single seat in parliament."

Tshikovhi Mulindathavha added:

"The Oppenheimer family is working overtime to remain in power."

Yot Yot said:

"BOSA already had enough people, but for attention purposes, Mmusi calls the press."

Mmusi Maimane petitions for Angie Motshekga to resign

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Build One SA party president, Mmusi Maimane, called Education Minister Angie Motshekga to step down.

Maimane slammed Motshekga for the controversially low pass mark of 30% for matriculants, saying this mark undermines children's intelligence in the country.

South Africans agreed with him and called on Motshekga to step down, accusing her of destroying the education system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News