Duduzane Zuma announced that he intends to contest the 2204 general elections and started his political party

he believes that politics in the country needs young and vibrant leadership and considers himself a candidate

South Africans were apathetic to his intentions and pointed out how unfitting he would be to be a leader

Duduzane Zuma is ready to be a politician. The son of former president Jacob Zuma announced his intention to contest the upcoming elections by starting his political party.

Duduane Zuma to launch his party

According to SABC News, while he did not give many details about his party except the name, Zuma said the party's focus would be to fight crime, boost the economy, and tackle poverty. Zuma believes that the ANC, which his father was a former president of and was suspended from, has done its job, and they are failing.

He said that the party should get off the dance floor and that his new party, All Game Changers, wants to change the face of politics. When asked about his father supporting the MK party, Duduzane said that the time is now for new soldiers and refused to comment further.

South Africans give Zuma the cold shoulder

Social media users on Facebook roasted him and snubbed his desire to be a politician.

TEEGEE said:

"This bo is bidding for the Guptas, but he and his father are going to be rejected by the voters in the country."

Krk Mathabatha remarked:

"Another Zuma? The Guptas are not happy in Dubai. They want to come back home, and their tea boys must make it happen or else."

Mathume Meela said:

"A party of cheeseboys and slay queens."

Njabulo Simelane:

"They are the Bushes of South Africa. The son wants to chow like his dad."

Jaco Steenkamp added:

"With a father so corrupt, he belongs in the dictionary. How does he expect for 5 seconds that anyone would mildly even consider the thought of him?"

Duduzane calls on ageing politicians to let young people lead

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma encouraged ageing politicians to step down and let young people lead the country.

Zuma believes it is time to let the young take charge and announced that he would contest the elections.

While some South Africans agreed, they believed he was not the right candidate to lead the country.

