Mango Airlines is out of business rescue, which it has been in since July 2021, and is cleared to be sold

The business rescuer revealed that the airline already has a private buyer who is waiting to make the sale for the embattled airline

The Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, has demanded more information from the investor about how the business will be run

South Africans celebrated the possible return of Mango Airlines. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deagreez

Source: Getty Images

The embattled airline, Mango, is cleared to be sold after being in business rescue for almost three years. However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is disputing the sale.

Mango Airlines to be sold

According to eNCA, Mango might take to the skies in the coming months. Gordhan wanted the investor to supply him with the business plan. Business rescuer Sipho Sno, charged with rescuing Mango Airlines, said that Mango's sale would pit it as competition for South African Airways. Gordhan is said not to have made a timely application to appeal the sale, and it will proceed.

South Africans welcome the news

Netizens on Facebook celebrated the news and prayed for it to return sooner with competitive prices three years after being placed under business rescue.

Norma Karsten said:

"I hope they come with competitive prices."

Billy Raps joked:

"I wish they offer a Cape Verde direct line!"

Inolofatsengn B Sebesho wrote:

"Please come back. FlySafair was starting to take chances."

Khaya Van Der Vellem remrked:

"It's high time. They must come back. FlySafair is killing us.2

SisOmdala Rankapole added:

"WE need this one back. Maybe the taxi drivers from the other airlines will start driving better."

