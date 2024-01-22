The search for Nomsa Zulu who was swept away during Sunninghill's flooding, has been called off

Even after an extensive search, authorities have found no results about the whereabouts of Zulu

Johannesburg EMS handed over the case to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for continued investigation

Nomsa Zulu remains missing after she was swept by the flood in Sunninghill. Image: Am_Blujay/Twitter and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has ended the search for Nomsa Zulu. She was reportedly swept away by the flood 10 days ago in Sunninghill.

Nomsa Zulu is still missing

Despite the exhaustive efforts of the aquatic team, police, the police and other search units, there is no sign of Zulu.

According to TimesLIVE, EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the decision to stop the search was based on the understanding that, after at least five days underwater, the body of a drowned person is expected to surface.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

However, with no such discovery, they believe the body may be covered by sand, or debris or possibly floated to a nearby river outside Joburg.

Public pleas for persistence

South Africans urged authorities to keep the search efforts. Many are eager to get closure and answers about the distressing situation.

Deleni Sishuba said:

"They can't do that, bathong! They must continue searching. The boy in Dlamini was found after almost a month."

SP-wey Dhlamini wrote:

"This is so sad. "

Gilbert Motlhamme mentioned:

"How do you call off a search for a human being? She is not an animal lying in a ditch somewhere. The search must go on till she's found. God let her be found."

Clement Lebepe commented:

"How was she swept away really?"

Ladysmith flash floods claim lives of 6 people

In another article, Briefly News reported that tragedy struck in Ladysmith as six people were confirmed dead, and 11 remain missing in the aftermath of devastating flash floods.

The victims were near a caravan park adjacent to an overflowing stream. The flood's impact extends to areas including the local SPCA and Caravan Park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News