Two boys, aged seven, died after drowning in a sewerage dam in the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape

The children went missing on the weekend of 20 January and were retrieved the following day

South Africans passed their condolences to the family of the children

Two children from the Northern Cape drowned in a dam, and Sa mourned. Images: Pakin Songmor and valentinrussanov

A family of two children mourned the loss of their young boys who drowned in a sewerage dam in the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape. They were last seen together on 20 January and were found the next day, their bodies floating in the dam.

2 Northern Cape boys drown in sewerage dam

SABC News reported that the young boys, who were seven years old, were last seen playing together near the dam before they allegedly drowned. No information was given on how they fell into the dam and how long they were in the dam before they drowned. The municipality's spokesperson, Jason Milford, revealed that the boys' clothes were on the dam's banks. Their bodies had to be retrieved by pumping the sewerage out of the dam.

South Africans on Facebook were traumatized by the children's drowning and mourned them.

7 year-old boy drowns while trying to cross river

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a 7-year-old boy drowned while trying to cross the Enembe River in KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's Day.

The young boy and his family tried to cross the river on a low-level bridge. The water level was too high for them to cross, so the waters took him.

Netizens were horrified by the death and mourned the loss of the young boy.

