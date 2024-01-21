A hijacked Johannesburg building on the corner of Commissioner and Nugget Street is not doing well

JOHANNESBURG -A Johannesburg building was highjacked, and it ended badly. The CBD area was wrecked by a fire.

South Africans were notified of the effect that the fire had. A video on X showed how big the flame was.

Johannesburg building catches fire

A video posted by the Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg EMS , shows firefighters responding to a fire in the Jo'burg CBD. Firefighters of Johannesburg EMS found people who were trapped by the fire.

How many people died in Johannesburg CBD building?

According to eNCA, two people were found dead by searching rescue operations. Four others were treated on the scene and taken to the nearest hospital.

Two jumped down from the second floor while three were rescued on their balconies. According to authorities, people in the building were illegal occupants.

South Africans touched by lives lost

Many people commented on the disaster. Online users were mortified and hoped there would be more survivors.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"The results of hijacked buildings. This is what happens when lawlessness rules."

Molaodi Kgomo wrote:

"Someone must be held accountable. Why can't the government remove everyone in those buildings and renovate them and rent them out."

Siphiwe Biyela added:

'Hope the fire fighters are safe, Jhb CBD is hectic."

Bev Peach Mclaggan complained:

"The ANC must vamoos with IMMEDIATE effect!"

Uno Seven II remarked:

"Someone's working overtime in making sure the country stays on fire and its really sad since no one will ever be held accountable for these evil deeds.

SA slams govt over Jhb fire

Briefly News previously reported that the apartment building that was engulfed in flames in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) in the early hours of Thursday morning operated like an informal settlement.

Residents at a Marshalltown apartment building were awakened by devastating flames at around 1 am on 31 August.

According to TimesLIVE, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) and firefighters worked tirelessly to quell the flames and rescue people.

