The South African crime-fighting unit Hawks shared a concerning warning for the public about the Gauteng area

The crime-fighting unit identified Gauteng as a centre of human trafficking that they will pay attention to

People thought it was harrowing to see the report, and many complained that human trafficking has been a big problem in the Gauteng province

GAUTENG - South Africa's Hawks is concerned about human trafficking in Gauteng. Johannesburg is especially an area of concern for the SAPS investigation.

Hawks addressed the human trafficking problem in Gauteng after they found undocumented foreigners in a Centurion home. Image: Wikus De Wet / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shared their thoughts after the update about Gauteng. Many people discussed how dangerous it is in the big city.

Johannesburg identified as human trafficking spot

Crime fighting unit Hawks warned South Africans that Gauteng is a hub for human trafficking operations. The officials determined that modern-day slavery is big business in the area.

Centurion houses and documented foreign Nationals

On 18 January 2024, authorities suspected that undocumented foreigners were found in a centurion gated community where trafficking victims. Hawks said they have an eye on the trafficking operations, and there is a task team to intercept the perpetrators.

Hawks needs South Africa's help

According to the authorities, the Hawks have called in the community to provide information where possible. Many shared their thoughts about the human trafficking dangers in the Gauteng area.

Le Bo Simon Dikgale said:

"I am suprised this is only raised now when we have Sunnyside and Hilbrow as public knowledge foreign black market hotspots."

Wel Dutch commented:

"Yes, cops should be checking from back yards."

Mzoxolo April wrote:

"Gauteng residents live in fear in their own land because of these foreign criminals the ANC government doesn't know what to do anymore."

Suzanne Geary added:

"At last, it has been for a long time."

Senzo Shezi remarked:

"Wait until they blame Zuma."

Bheki E Langa said:

"No wonder South African crime statistics are this high. Instead of investigating, and preventing the crime, we are warned. They should be following the lead, finding out who's behind the human trafficking."

SAPS hailed for arresting alleged human traffickers

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service received praise and adoration from South Africans after arresting 26 people involved in human trafficking. The suspects were arrested in Tzaneen in Limpopo, and money and passports were seized.

SABC News reported that the suspects were caught outside of Mooketsi in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said that when the cops arrived at the scene, they found two suspects and 23 Somali nationals in the taxi. Suddenly, a gold VW Golf appeared out of nowhere and helped the minibus driver to escape the scene.

When cops conducted more investigations, they discovered 64 cross-border permits in the taxi. They took the suspects and hauled them to the Bolobedu Police Station.

