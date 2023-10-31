Police officers in Limpopo cracked down on a human trafficking crime when they arrested almost 30 suspects

A majority of the suspects were Somali nationals who were undocumented and were found in a taxi where 23 of them were sitting

The taxi also had cross-border documents, and the country thanked the cops for their service

The South African Police Service received praise and adoration from South Africans after arresting 26 people involved in human trafficking. The suspects were arrested in Tzaneen in Limpopo, and money and passports were seized.

Suspects arrested in Limpopo

SABC News reported that the suspects were caught outside of Mooketsi in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said that when the cops arrived at the scene, they found two suspects and 23 Somali nationals in the taxi. Suddenly, a gold VW Golf appeared out of nowhere and helped the minibus driver to escape the scene. When cops conducted more investigations, they discovered 64 cross-border permits in the taxi. They took the suspects and hauled them to the Bolobedu Police Station.

Another suspect arrested

The drama did not end there. Another suspect arrived at the police station in a different vehicle and demanded that one of the suspects be let go, claiming that the suspect was a hitchhiker. When the cops searched his car, they found a lot of money and more cross-border permits. He, too, was arrested. The suspects, including the undocumented foreign nationals, will be slapped with charges relating to human trafficking, living in Mzansi illegally and money laundering.

South Africans thank the police

Netizens on Facebook congratulated the police for their hard work.

Mbekezeli Sishi said:

“We thank the SAPS for their hard work. Well done.”

Maliro Josephy added:

“Well done, police.”

TD Mokalake was thankful.

“Danko SAPS.”

Agatha Seriba wrote:

“The cops are working now. Thank you.”

Malatolemotors Malatole added:

“Hard-working cops are always doing this, but corrupt cops will let them go for R50.”

