South Africans called for blue light brigade to be done away with after the Ekurhuleni MMC of Finance got involved in an accident

Nkululeko Dunga, who is also an Economic Freedom Fighters member, was driving with the motorcade when they were involved in a crash

Neirzens questioned the need for politicians to have blue light brigades accompanying them

Citizens condemned blue light brigades after the Ekurhuleni MMC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga was involved in an accident that claimed one life.

Dubga, the Economic Freedom Party's Gauteng chairperson, is in hospital after being escorted by the blue-light brigade when the accident occurred. South Africans called for the brigade to be shut down and criticised them for acting with impunity.

Dunga involved in car-crash

Dunga was reportedly travelling on the R21 near the Potoma off-ramp and was accompanied by his blue-light motorcade. How the accident took place is unclear, as Eyewitness News reported that the police are still investigating.

One person was killed and several others, including Dunga, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. South Africans are not big fans of the blue light brigade, as members have gotten into legal trouble, the most recent case being that of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP escort assaulting a motorist.

Citizens furious at blue-light brigade

Commenting on the accident, social media users on Facebook denounced the motorcade.

Dolf Geyser said:

“The blue light brigade should be stopped.”

Zwonka Rambau added:

“These blue-light motorcades drive like they own the roads.”

Edward Otes remarked:

“Blue-light speeding sold be banned. Remember that the public pays your salaries.”

Stef Santilli pointed out:

“It’s because the blue light brigade drives like hooligans.”

Peter Piper was angry.

“Hell has a special place for these people that think they are so entitled to do and steal as they please. This life may be good to you now, but you’ll never know when the day will come.”

Nthetseleseni Mashenga exclaimed:

“A mere MMC qualifies for blue lights. That’s shocking and an abuse of taxpayers' resources.”

Jason Adams observed

“Just because you have a blue light does not mean you have the licence to drive at excessive speeds. Blue lights are unnecessary.”

Head-on collision kills four prisoners

