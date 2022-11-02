Musicians Bello No Gallo are receiving medical attention after being involved in a serious car accident

The gqom artists were on their way back from Swaziland when they got into a car crash while passing through KZN

Bello and Gallo's fans flooded social media with messages wishing them well after seeing a post of their vehicle mangled after the collision

Bello and Gallo, aka Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa were involved in a car crash while returning to South Africa from Swaziland. The pair went to the hospital following the accident in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Bello No Gallo were involved in a serious car crash in KZN while returning from the Swaziland concert, and fans could not be more concerned. Image: @bello_no_gallo

Source: Instagram

Pictures of their damaged car were a cause of concern among fans, who immediately had sweet messages. The musicians' manager Simphiwe Mkhize clarified how they were doing after the crash.

Bello No Gallo accident in KZN after Swaziland gig inspires messages from fans

TimesLIVE reported that Bello No Gallo are currently recovering in the hospital after being involved in a car accident. The musical duo manager Simphiwe said:

"The doctors said they will be discharged this week. They will need to rest for a while before continuing with their performances,”

A picture of the damaged car stirred fans topen heartfelt get-well-soon comments from fans. Many expressed that they still need the two for more performances.

@realdjterancesa commented:

"Speedy recovery."

@dlala.gqhonqa commented:

"God always wants to take the good ones."

@professormbokazie commented:

"You're in our prayers."

@the_nephews_uncle16 commented:

"Nizoba right maKruger believe that."

@thandeka3217makhedama commented:

"Speedy recovery guys."

@goldivah1 commented:

"Oh bakithi, praying for you guys."

@dason_rsa commented:

"Nibe moja ma out they need you langaphandle. [You guys must get better, we still need you out here.]"

@umamii_17 commented:

"Speed recovery gents!"

@realcabosa

"I'm praying for you broes."

L'vovo traumatised by accidents on roads after his fatal car crash 2 years ago

Briefly News previously reported that L'vovo Derrango always gets moved by big road accidents. The artist says it hits too close to home he hears about car collision news reaching him.

Derrango opened up about living with the trauma of being a car crash survivor. The star reflected on how his car accident changed his life because of lasting injuries.

L'vovo says that he gets flashbacks to his own accident when he hears about car crashes. According to Daily Sun, the Kwaito legend was especially touched by the Pongola accident, where 20 people died.

