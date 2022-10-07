Rapper L'vovo Derrango seems to be fully recovered from his fatal vehicle collision, but he is left with some psychological scars

South Africa has reports of numerous car accidents, especially in KZN, and it has been triggering for the beloved kwaito legend

L'vovo was lucky enough to have survived when he got involved in an accident, but he opened up about how the infamous Pongola accident affected him

L'vovo Derrango gets especially touched when he sees news about fatal road accidents. The artist says it is different for him when car collision news reaches him.

L'vovo talked about how disturbing it is to be injured and unable to move due to a car accident. Image: Instagram/@lvovosa

Derrango got candid about living with the trauma of surviving a fatal crash. The musician also reflected on how his car accident completely changed his life because of lasting injuries.

L'vovo gets candid about being car accident survivor

L'vovo says that he relives the trauma of his own accident when he hears about car accidents. According to DailySun, the Kwaito legend was especially touched by the Pongola accident, where 20 people died.

The music icon explained that hearing about the accident took him back. He said:

" I thought of the way I was injured the day I woke up from ICU and the day I could not walk it was not a pleasant experience it's traumatic and I can't explain the pain I was feeling. This accident was terrible enough to bring back all those memories."

DailySun reports that L'vovo can perform on stage, but he will never be the same because his back was injured, which makes it hard for him to dance.

The musician tried to urge drivers not to drink and drive during the holiday season. He said:

"It must be stopped immediately they say I know that every year they are told the same thing, but they don't listen we must not give up on preaching the Gospel of staying sober when driving."

L'vovo came back on social media, and South Africans are always happy to show him a lot of love.

@nhloh_dube commented:

"Thank God you survived. I wish you a spreed recovery Derrango.

@coronation7 commented:

"We are grateful you survived bro. God is king️".

@timothyzantsi commented:

"Skhokho samapela."

@zinhle_mambatha commented:

"Uphole mkhaya."

@menziidagreat commented:

"One of The Greatest Artists of All Time in SA is back I'm happy big bro."

Transport dept makes promises to community following deadly Pongola crash

Briefly News previously reported that the Pongola community had a visit from the Department of Transport and vowed to do something about the dangerous Pongola road.

Residents in court to see the truck driver who took 20 lives were happy they were being heard. The community still expresses sadness over the horrific deaths.

Truck driver Sibusiso Siyaya gave up on his bail application in Judges Court on Monday, 26 September.

