Residents say that the Department of Transport has listened to the community’s pleas about road safety

This follows the horrific truck accident that left 18 learners and two adults dead in Pongola last week

The truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, abandoned his bail application at the Pongola Magistrates Court

The man accused of the deadly Pongola accident abandoned his bail application. Image: Stock image & @DasenThathiah

Residents who attended the court proceedings of the truck driver accused of killing 20 people, say while they are saddened by the deaths, they are glad that their plight is being heard.

A concerned resident, Jabu Hanson, told eNCA, citizens signed a petition for the court to deny the accused’s bail. He said residents were happy with the outcome of the court case.

The matter has been remanded to Tuesday, 25 October.

Siyaya is facing multiple culpable homicide cases linked to the head-on collision.

"Reckless" Pongola crash truck driver drove in oncoming traffic for almost 1.2km, Minister Mbalula revealed

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed that the coal truck driver that caused the horrific Pongola crash on Friday, 16 September drove in oncoming traffic for approximately 1.2km.

Mbalula disclosed the particulars surrounding the collision during a press conference at the scene of the accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

SABC News reported that the horror accident claimed the lives of 18 pupils and two adults after the coal truck collided head-on with a bakkie that was transporting the children.

