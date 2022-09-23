A 37-year-old woman was gunned down while on her way to work allegedly by her boyfriend in Mpumalanga

Her alleged killer then turned the gun on himself at his father’s house and the pair were both declared dead

Police are investigating a murder and an inquest to determine the circumstances that led to the death

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MPUMALANGA - A 37-year-old woman was gunned down in front of commuters while on her way to work on Thursday, 22 September. Her alleged killer then turned the gun on himself at his father’s house.

A Mpumalanga woman was shot and killed allegedly by her boyfriend. Image: Fani Mahuntsi & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga police said the firearm was found next to the body of Phinda Matlaka, 42, he allegedly shot his girlfriend, Shirley Hassan.

Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred in the full view of people en route to work and schools, according to TimesLIVE. Mohlala said the victim and the alleged suspect were declared dead by emergency personnel.

The pair were allegedly in a relationship. Police are investigating a murder and an inquest to determine the circumstances that led to the death.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mohlala said the killing could be associated with domestic violence. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, condemned the incident.

Manamela called for members of the public to refrain from violence to resolve domestic issues. He said the country is struggling to end gender-based violence according to Lowvelder.

South Africans saddened by the death:

Bafana Xolani Radebe said:

“I still say a lot of men struggle with mental illness and it’s about time our government take this matter into consideration. It will reduce GBV cases that are on the rise. Condolences to her family.”

Lebo Livhuwani posted:

“Yeses a woman killed a bf the other day now a bf killed a gf. We are at war with ourselves.”

Jabulani Mazibuko wrote:

“Men must learn to walk away early and seek professional help.”

Yaya Bhokzin Terrace posted:

“Some people don’t know how to love, they become obsessive if they can’t have you nobody can. Red flags. should be noticed and avoided.”

Sisa Ngcuka added:

“We (South Africans) need counselling really.”

KZN killer cop allegedly guns boyfriend down over contraceptive receipt, out on bail

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a KwaZulu-Natal police officer appeared in a Durban court on Tuesday, 21 September, to face a murder charge after she allegedly gunned her boyfriend down.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, 18 September, in Woodlands.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said that the police officer allegedly argued with her boyfriend after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News