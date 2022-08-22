King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini's accession to the throne had thousands of people venturing to KwaZulu-Natal in support

One Gauteng woman made the trip to witness Misuzulu's kraal entering ceremony in hopes of becoming a future wife

The woman's ambition to become the first white Zulu queen had many South Africans in stitches, with some people encouraging her

DURBAN - King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini's kraal entering ceremony intrigued thousands of South Africans nationwide, with many people leaving their homes to witness the historic ceremony.

A Gauteng woman has shot her shot and asked King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini to make her the first white Zulu queen. Images: @Thisthat_Acadmy& @Misuzuluking

One Gauteng woman named Amelia was in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the Zulu King ascend to the throne and let Misuzulu know she is available for marriage.

In an interview with an eNCA reporter, Amelia was asked why she travelled to KwaZulu-Natal, and she explained that she heard that Misuzulu would be at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

"I heard that the king is going to come here today and so I wondered maybe he is looking for a wife. I don't know if he is going to watch this but he must know, I will the first white queen," she said.

Misuzulu currently only has one wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, unlike his late father, who had six wives, reports EWN.

South Africans react

Many South Africans were amused by the woman who has ambitions to become the first white woman to be the Zulu queen. Some people noted that she seemed genuine but do not know if they can trust her.

Here are some comments:

@EPristo said:

"For a moment there, I thought she was going to speak IsiZulu."

@ToyaKandy said:

"I see nothing wrong, equal opportunities, She's not the only one!"

@VitaminC_effect said:

"Marietjie trying to secure the bag."

@thulani_manda said:

"Eh this is different."

@lckynks said:

"I love her, can she be our first white Queen pleassssse❤️"

@Zee10Dmitri said:

"This one is informed, she knows the monarch's annual budget."

@JohannNdlovu said:

"Seriously, let her meet the king please guys."

@BestRockingNews said:

"As if the Zulu Royal Household doesn't have enough drama already"

